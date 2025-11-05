VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Stock Holdings Cut by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.7% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,005,000 after buying an additional 269,654 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after buying an additional 201,826 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 881,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

