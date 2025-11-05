BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311,204 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $30,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 220.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 164.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $182.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.25. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $197.08.

Insider Activity

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 76,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.45, for a total transaction of $11,129,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,252.45. This trade represents a 67.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $881,466.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,657 shares of company stock valued at $21,442,198. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.