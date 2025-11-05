Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $10.63 Million Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $271,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at $567,613. This trade represents a 32.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

