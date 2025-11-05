Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 8,207 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. This trade represents a 84.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,367.24. The trade was a 50.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The business had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

Get Our Latest Report on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

