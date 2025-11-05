ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF $ULST

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,835 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $40.76.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

