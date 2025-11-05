Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. BTIG Research began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

BJ stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

