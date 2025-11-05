ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Sells 4,358 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,628,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0%

EFA stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

