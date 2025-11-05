SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Sold by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,321 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 309.6% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,182,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,992,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 686.2% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,791,000 after purchasing an additional 996,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after purchasing an additional 620,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 545,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

