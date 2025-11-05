The New York Times Company $NYT Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 4,591.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 79.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 20.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,470 shares in the company, valued at $868,778.80. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,543.72. This represents a 30.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Guggenheim lifted their price target on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on New York Times and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

New York Times Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.22 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

