Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 10,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $2,387,888.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 409,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,136,637.94. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 397,256 shares of company stock valued at $82,321,039 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 7.1%

MU stock opened at $218.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.76. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $237.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.