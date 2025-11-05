Centennial Bank AR Has $417,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.8094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

