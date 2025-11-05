American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Holdings Decreased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $41,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.22.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.38.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

