Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $49,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8,722.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 839,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,790,000 after acquiring an additional 829,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,331.20. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,162 shares of company stock worth $43,642,652. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.44. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays set a $183.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

