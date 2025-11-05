Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $17,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 759.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,361,000 after buying an additional 152,832 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 148,740 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5,815.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 70,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,519,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $405.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $427.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.50 and its 200 day moving average is $353.18.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total value of $154,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,214.48. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

