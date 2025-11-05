McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Holdings Decreased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 88.2% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $220,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $1,255,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 80.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9%

MCD stock opened at $299.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.25. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

