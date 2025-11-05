Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 136.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.62.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.76 and its 200-day moving average is $156.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.79 billion, a PE ratio of 143.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

