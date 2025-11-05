Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 621.7% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

