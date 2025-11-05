Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 12,012 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $23,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7,951.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 660,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after acquiring an additional 652,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 303,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $14,453,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 98,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 876 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $80,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,906.78. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 9,343 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $871,795.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,415.42. This trade represents a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,926 shares of company stock worth $3,861,296 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ORA opened at $108.67 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $249.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORA. Piper Sandler upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.30.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

