Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $26,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.46. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock worth $3,371,132. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

