Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 21.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 28.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

