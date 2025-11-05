Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Storj (STORJ) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $61.83 million and $8.72 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Storj Token Profile
Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,973,379 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io.
Storj Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
