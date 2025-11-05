Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

NYSE ORCL opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $707.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

