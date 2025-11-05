Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,535,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,388,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,081 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.74%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.