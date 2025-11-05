Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0635

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $13.31 thousand worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,797.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.35 or 0.00476783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.24 or 0.00451128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.54 or 0.00353194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00084802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00014120 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 73,260,447 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.