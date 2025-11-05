RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $74.93.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

