Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $11.91 Million Holdings in LandBridge Company LLC $LB

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in LandBridge were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in LandBridge by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the first quarter worth $28,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in LandBridge during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in LandBridge by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 151,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LandBridge from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of LandBridge from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut LandBridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LandBridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

LandBridge Stock Performance

Shares of LB opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. LandBridge Company LLC has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $87.60.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

