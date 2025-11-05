Equity Investment Corp Has $132.55 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 414,856 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 2.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $132,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 138.4% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $114.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

