Comparing Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) and Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Silence Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Silence Therapeutics 2 0 5 0 2.43

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 299.32%. Silence Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.60, indicating a potential upside of 400.77%. Given Silence Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silence Therapeutics is more favorable than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silence Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Silence Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals $9.83 million 15.63 -$130.04 million ($39.47) -0.44 Silence Therapeutics $43.26 million N/A -$45.31 million ($1.65) -3.95

Silence Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Silence Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals -828.22% -57.93% -51.04% Silence Therapeutics -294.20% -67.48% -40.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Silence Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Silence Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silence Therapeutics beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults. Its portfolio focuses on central nervous system disorders, as well as rare disease, immunology, and infectious disease product candidates. The company’s priority is to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablet), which has completed two positive Phase 3 studies for the management of fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat fibromyalgia-type Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Its TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase) is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication and has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. The company’s rare disease development portfolio comprises TNX-2900, an intranasal potentiated oxytocin for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). Its immunology portfolio includes TNX-1500, which is a biologic to address organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases. The company’s infectious disease pipeline includes TNX-801, a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and mpox. TNX-801 also serves as the live virus vaccine platform or recombinant pox vaccine platform for other infectious diseases, including TNX-1800 and TNX-1850, in development as a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. Its infectious disease development portfolio also comprises TNX-3900, and TNX-4200 are orally available CD45 antagonists in preclinical development. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has collaboration agreement with Bilthoven Biologicals to advance TNX-801 mpox vaccine candidate; and with X-Chem, Inc. to develop broad-spectrum antivirals. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. The company develops Zerlasiran (SLN360), which is in phase 2 clinical trial for cardiovascular disease associated with elevated lipoprotein(a); and Divesiran (SLN124), an siRNA molecule that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of genetic hematological conditions, including polycythemia vera. It is also developing SLN-COMP-1 and SLN-COMP-2 for complement-mediated diseases; and SLN-HAN-1 and SLN-HAN-2. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca PLC to discover, develop, and commercialize siRNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited to develop siRNAs; and Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.