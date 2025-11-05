Head to Head Contrast: Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) & Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Profitability

This table compares Microwave Filter and Omron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A Omron 4.04% 3.46% 2.39%

Volatility and Risk

Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omron has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Omron shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -2.93 Omron $5.26 billion 1.12 $107.39 million $1.11 25.77

Omron has higher revenue and earnings than Microwave Filter. Microwave Filter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Omron beats Microwave Filter on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. The company serves 5G, cable television, television and radio broadcast, satellite broadcast, mobile radio, commercial, and aerospace and defense electronics markets. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

About Omron

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products. It also offers environmental mobility, digital devices, food and commodity, logistic and warehouse automation, medical, robotic, panel, vision, software, and traceability related solutions. The Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business provides energy, public transport, traffic safety, network protection, payment, infrastructure monitoring, management service, and DX solutions, as well as offers remote surveillance/monitoring, automation/robotics, software development, engineering/maintenance, and other services. The Healthcare Business provides cardiovascular, respiratory care, pain management, remote patient monitoring, and other solutions. The Device and Module Solutions Business offers relays, switches, connectors, and sensors. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

