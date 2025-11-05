Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 2252716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Udemy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Udemy Trading Down 3.8%

The firm has a market cap of $780.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Udemy had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,707.24. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Udemy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 344,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 230,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,663,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,747,000 after buying an additional 1,156,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Articles

