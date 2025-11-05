Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.3758 and last traded at $5.4725, with a volume of 2036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.