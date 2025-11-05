Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.3758 and last traded at $5.4725, with a volume of 2036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
Ocado Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.