Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $43.7250, with a volume of 1211692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Kemper Stock Up 0.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $148,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,229.95. This represents a 13.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,618.08. This represents a 9.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

