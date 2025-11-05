Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $180.57 and last traded at $181.8820, with a volume of 593106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.69.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.27 and its 200 day moving average is $227.23.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $2,916,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $49,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

