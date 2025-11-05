CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.16 and last traded at $85.3060, with a volume of 502046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CGI Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CGI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CGI Group by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

