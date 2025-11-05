Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.16 and last traded at $74.9560, with a volume of 3265368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Ventas Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.86. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 144.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 20,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $1,524,765.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,621,032.70. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $179,444.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,446.88. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 583,061 shares of company stock worth $42,509,302 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas



Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

