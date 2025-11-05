Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.24 and last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 9740328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Metsera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metsera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Metsera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metsera in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Metsera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metsera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion and a PE ratio of -14.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Metsera by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metsera during the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Metsera by 100.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Metsera by 225.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metsera during the second quarter worth about $77,000.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

