Creative Realities (CREX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Creative Realities to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $13.7490 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Creative Realities had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. On average, analysts expect Creative Realities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Creative Realities Price Performance

Shares of CREX opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CREX. Wall Street Zen raised Creative Realities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Creative Realities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Creative Realities stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 3.16% of Creative Realities worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

