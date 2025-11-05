Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.96 and last traded at $67.8940, with a volume of 38803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

