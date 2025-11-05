Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $594.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $601.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,420 shares of company stock worth $23,616,484 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $565.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

