Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,700 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HSPOR opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
About Horizon Space Acquisition I
