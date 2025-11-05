Short Interest in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Drops By 29.4%

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 314,600 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 445,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDUS shares. B. Riley downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidus Investment

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Trading Up 0.0%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.88. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 51.88%. Analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.