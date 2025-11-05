Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Sells 514 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,309,000 after purchasing an additional 566,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $132.00 target price on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

KMB opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.33. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

