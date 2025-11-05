Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys 12,582 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.8% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

