First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Down 30.6% in October

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FYX opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $883.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2692 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

