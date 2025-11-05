First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Down 30.6% in October

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ FYX opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $883.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2692 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
