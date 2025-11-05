BTCS (BTCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTCS had a negative net margin of 268.37% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, analysts expect BTCS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BTCS Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCS opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19. BTCS has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $148.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

BTCS Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,579,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,243.62. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTCS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BTCS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BTCS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BTCS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BTCS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of BTCS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.00.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

