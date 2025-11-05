Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Increased by Elyxium Wealth LLC

Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 9,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1%

Alphabet stock opened at $278.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $291.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 190,896 shares of company stock worth $45,092,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

