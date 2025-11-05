Grace Therapeutics (GRCE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Grace Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Grace Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCE opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. Grace Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages have commented on GRCE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grace Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Grace Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Grace Therapeutics Inc is a late-stage biopharma company advancing GTx-104, its novel injectable formulation of nimodipine which addresses high unmet medical needs for a rare disease, aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Grace Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Acasti Pharma Inc, is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

