Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Perrigo's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 1,488 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,729.90. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abigail Lennox acquired 1,255 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $28,124.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,124.55. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 10,118 shares of company stock worth $232,699 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 647,982 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

