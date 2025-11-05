Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Acrivon Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Acrivon Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Acrivon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

