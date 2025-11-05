NewSquare Capital LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $906.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $857.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $935.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $788.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $772.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

